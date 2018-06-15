The second day of the World Cup continues when Morocco takes on Iran. The two sides are in Group B along with Spain and Portugal, so both will be eager to earn points off the bat before facing the two European powers.

While qualifying for the World Cup, Morocco did not concede any goals and will look to continue that defensive record against an Iran side with some dangerous attacking pieces.

Iran became the second team to qualify for the World Cup after Brazil and will be eager to improve on its 2014 World Cup performance, when it finished last in its group and scored one goal.

