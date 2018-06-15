How to Watch Morocco vs. Iran: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Morocco vs. Iran in the World Cup group stage on Friday, June 15.

By Jenna West
June 15, 2018

The second day of the World Cup continues when Morocco takes on Iran. The two sides are in Group B along with Spain and Portugal, so both will be eager to earn points off the bat before facing the two European powers.

While qualifying for the World Cup, Morocco did not concede any goals and will look to continue that defensive record against an Iran side with some dangerous attacking pieces.

Iran became the second team to qualify for the World Cup after Brazil and will be eager to improve on its 2014 World Cup performance, when it finished last in its group and scored one goal.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

