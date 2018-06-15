The two upstart sides in the World Cup's Group B meet on Friday knowing points are a must with the toughest matches still in the offing.

Morocco and Iran meet in Saint Petersburg, opening play for the group before Spain and Portugal's headliner. Morocco boasts stars on the rise such as Amine Harit (Schalke), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) and Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), and Herve Renard's side didn't concede a goal in World Cup qualifying.

Its defense will be put to the test by Iran's Sardar Azmoun, the 23-year-old star forward who has played professionally in Russia since 2013. He's accompanied by the likes of 24-year-old AZ Alkmaar standout Alireza Jahanbakhsh and veterans Reza Ghoochannejhad and Karim Ansarifard, in a multi-pronged attack under manager Carlos Queiroz.

Morocco fired a pair of warning shots early, with a second-minute shot going just wide of the right post and then Ziyech whiffing on a designed set piece, when he had a clear look at goal from 18 yards out.

Morocco continued to bring the waves of pressure, and it nearly paid off in the eighth minute. Ayoub El Kaabi had a clearance attempt fall to him after a long ball over the top, but his left-footed volley went just wide of the post.

With Iran continuing to keep numbers behind the ball, Morocco took full advantage and pushed. A wild 18th-minute sequence saw three point-blank attempts from Morocco blocked, as desperation settled in for the Iranian rearguard.

#MAR has dominated the chances in the early going and *somehow* doesn't score off all this chaos #MARvIRN (via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/5mLChvRVRH — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 15, 2018

Iran's plan was clearly to defend and strike on the counter, and it nearly did in the 20th minute. Ansarifard was sprung free down the center, but his attempt on goal was poor, as he couldn't get full power or direction and wound up meekly crossing the ball, which was cleared to safety.

At the half-hour mark, Hamit nearly broke through for Morocco, working a lovely combination and receiving a pass in stride as he entered the box, only to put his shot right at Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Mounir Mohamedi (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (Lille)

Midfielders: Mbark Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (St. Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Youssef En Nesyri (Malaga)

Manager: Herve Renard

IRAN

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo)

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Seyed Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Ashkan Dejagah (Notthingham Forest), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Mahdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen)

Manager: Carlos Queiroz