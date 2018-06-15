New Nabil Fekir Transfer Revelation Emerges - With Former Liverpool Star Philippe Coutinho Involved

Liverpool have seen their move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir fall through as a result of fears over the playmaker's consistent knee injuries. However, before it was announced the the Frenchman would not be moving to Merseyside, it has now been revealed that Fekir was literally minutes away from being formally announced - and had even picked his squad number.

It was one of the biggest U-turns in recent transfer history. Fekir's move to Merseyside was done. Announcement articles had been drafted, the move had generatde an incredible amount of talk, and it was a case of when, not if - before the deal was ended at the last hurdle.

And now Sky Sports reported Vinny O'Connor has explained just how close Fekir was to becoming a Liverpool player.

"He'd done his interviews with the Liverpool media team, he was pictured in Liverpool kit, he'd chosen (Philippe) Coutinho's old number 10," O'Connor told the Transfer Talk podcast (via Express).





"Lyon then announced on Saturday that talks hadn't succeeded.

"Liverpool ultimately are not prepared to go through with the deal, from what we understand anyway, due to concerns with the medical.

"There's nothing from either club over what went on at that medical because there's obviously confidentiality issues around that.

"It has to be remembered that Fekir suffered a serious knee injury, that was a cruciate ligament back in September 2015, and back in March he underwent a minor knee procedure as well."

Fekir was seen as the direct replacement for Coutinho, having notched incredible numbers throughout last season in Ligue 1 - 23 goals and eight assists. It now seems the Reds will turn their attention elsewhere.