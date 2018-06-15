The World Cup continues when Portugal takes on Spain in one of the most anticipated games of the group stage.

Spain is in turmoil following the shocking firing of manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament, after he took the Real Madrid manager job without consulting with the Spanish federation. Former Real Madrid great and Spain sporting director Fernando Hierro has taken charge and will be under pressure to keep things together for the 2010 champions, who flamed out in the group stage in their 2014 title defense. Their first test is a tough one, too.

Portugal is the reigning European champion and boasts the dangerous Cristiano Ronaldo, who will go up against many of his Real Madrid teammates. Both sides will be looking for an edge, knowing they'll both be favored to win their remaining group games against Morocco and Iran.

Here's how to watch the match

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

