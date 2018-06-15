How To Watch Portugal vs. Spain: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Portugal vs. Spain in the World Cup group stage on Friday, June 15.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 15, 2018

The World Cup continues when Portugal takes on Spain in one of the most anticipated games of the group stage. 

Spain is in turmoil following the shocking firing of manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament, after he took the Real Madrid manager job without consulting with the Spanish federation. Former Real Madrid great and Spain sporting director Fernando Hierro has taken charge and will be under pressure to keep things together for the 2010 champions, who flamed out in the group stage in their 2014 title defense. Their first test is a tough one, too.

Portugal is the reigning European champion and boasts the dangerous Cristiano Ronaldo, who will go up against many of his Real Madrid teammates. Both sides will be looking for an edge, knowing they'll both be favored to win their remaining group games against Morocco and Iran. 

Here's how to watch the match

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)