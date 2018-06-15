PSG Step Up Interest in Cristiano Ronaldo as Los Blancos Demand Winger in Proposed​ Deal

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are expected to step up their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as they look to make their first marquee signing under Thomas Tuchel, according to reports.

The Real Madrid star is often linked with moves away from the Spanish capital, but Ronaldo's comments after the Champions League final pushed speculation surrounding his future this summer to a record high.

TF-Images/GettyImages

PSG's talisman Neymar has also been the subject of a number of transfer rumours ahead of the new season, with some suggesting that the Brazilian could ditch life at the Parc des Princes after just 12 months after joining the club.





And a report from Spanish outlet Marca claims that Real Madrid would demand that Neymar is included in any deal that could see Ronaldo leave the club this summer.





Such is the interest in Ronaldo from the French capital that PSG's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has travelled to Russia to see the 33-year-old in action against Spain on Friday.

Cristiano #Ronaldo has made an "irreversible decision" to leave Real Madrid, Portuguese paper Record reports. #PSG among the possible destinations, but also England and Italy. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) June 7, 2018

European football's governing body UEFA have decided against imposing any transfer restrictions on the Parisian club following an inquiry into a potential breach of financial fair play regulations.





And as a result, PSG will look to make another high-profile move in the transfer market, with Ronaldo believed to be at the top of their list of potential recruits.





Losing Ronaldo to a European rival will certainly be a huge blow for Real Madrid, although the arrival of former Barcelona winger Neymar would help soften the effects of the Portugal international's exit.

Los Blancos will also be welcoming teenage winger Vinícius Júnior to the club this summer, as well as seeing Martin Ødegaard return from loan, with new manager Julen Lopetegui set to live up to his reputation by offering the youngsters a chance to impress in Madrid.