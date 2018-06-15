PSV Announce the Arrival of Angelino on 5-Year Deal From Manchester City

PSV have announced the signing of Manchester City left back Angelino. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the Eredivisie with NAC Breda, and returns to the Netherlands, signing a five-year deal in Eindhoven.

The Spaniard made the move to Manchester City back in 2010, at 12 years old, from Deportivo La Coruna. The youngster went on to make his first team debut in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa back in January 2016, and has been moving forward ever since.

Following three loan spells, Angelino found himself arriving into the Netherlands last summer, and after 34 appearances for Breda, and managed to work his way into the league's team of the season - catching the eye of PSV along the way.

And now, the Dutch side have signed the defender for an undisclosed fee, on a five year deal - keeping the Spaniard at the club until 2024, when he'll be 26.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

PSV have long been one of the country's strongest sides, and have won the league title three times over the last four years - including last season, and Angelino will be arriving into the Philips Stadion hoping to finally get a real chance at first team football in his career.

Under Phillip Cocu, the 21-year-old will look to establish himself in the side, and seems excited to crack on with his new team.

"I have always wanted to play for a big team and it’s great to be part of a successful team," he told the club's official website, upon arriving at the club.

