Report Claims That Juventus 'Have an Agreement' With Russian World Cup Star Aleksandr Golovin

Juventus have reportedly made contact with CSKA Moscow playmaker Aleksandr Golovin, with an agreement understand to have been reached.

The Russian starlet announced himself on the world's stage on Thursday night, as the host nation dismantled Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening game of this summer's World Cup.

Heading into the tournament, Golovin was very much an unknown force at the host nation's disposal. After one billion people watched him breeze past opponents on Thursday, registering two assists and scoring a brilliant free-kick, his stock has just dramatically increased.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

However, there was one side who knew about Russia's secret weapon before kick off, and I Bianconeri have played the first hand in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juve have made contact with CSKA Moscow over a move for the player, and have even agreed terms with the player himself.

CSKA are yet to respond to The Old Lady's advances, and may be looking to take their time considering the likelihood of increased suitors over the next few weeks.

Juve will be keen to get a deal sorted before Golovin attracts too much attention; but after Thursday's performance, it may already be too late.

After the match had finished against Saudi Arabia, the young playmaker was confronted by journalists regarding a potential move to the Serie A champions. Seemingly unnerved, Golovin responded quite openly.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"I'm honored about their interest," the goalscorer admitted, rather simply. Russia will no doubt be revelling in their 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, though they face tough tests against Uruguay and Egypt in their remaining Group A fixtures.