Report Claims Man Utd Target Favours La Liga Switch Amid Rumours of Bayern Munich Exit

Manchester United have been dented in their pursuit of Jérôme Boateng as the World Cup winner would rather secure a move to La Liga this summer, according to reports in Germany.





The Bayern Munich defender has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, with the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge even confirming that they would be willing to listen to offers this summer.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

United manager José Mourinho is known to be a long-term admirer Boateng and he is reportedly keen on bringing the former Manchester City defender to Old Trafford ahead of the new campaign.

But German publication Kicker (via the Mirror) has claimed that Boateng would rather move to Spain this summer, something which will likely catch the attention of La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Jerome Boateng looks finished to me. Wonder which big club will be stupid enough to pay big money for him. My money is on United. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) June 13, 2018

Boateng has become a household name in recent years for his performances with Bayern Munich and the German national team, but the rise of Niklas Süle during his maiden year at the Allianz Arena could see the 29-year-old leave the club in search of first team football.





And Boateng isn't the only Bayern Munich player pushing for a move to La Liga this summer. It has also been claimed that Robert Lewandowski is looking to leave Germany this summer in an attempt to secure his dream switch to Real Madrid.

But Rummenigge forcefully played down reports linking the Poland international with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu, insisting that he is currently taking bets over Lewandowski's future at Bayern Munich.