Sergio Ramos Admits Atmosphere in Spain Camp is 'Not Pleasant' & Walks Out of Press Conference

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos cut his media duties short ahead of Spain's opening match at the World Cup against Portugal, admitting that there was "not [a] pleasant" atmosphere in La Roja's training camp.





The 32-year-old centre back, who is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, has been at the centre of attention in recent weeks following the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Ramos has been lambasted for his involvement in Mohamed Salah's injury in Kiev, as well as having a part to play in Loris Karius' mistakes at the NSC Olimpiyskiy after the German goalkeeper was diagnosed with a concussion.





And it was continued questioning about the incidents in Ukraine that made Ramos walk out of a press conference ahead of Spain's highly anticipated match against Portugal, but not before he conceded that Julen Lopetegui's sacking had taken its toll on the squad.





"These were not pleasant times. Julen Lopetegui was part of this effort. He helped us qualify," Ramos admitted, quoted by the Sun. "It has been a sensitive time I can promise you.

"I sleep well. I have an easy conscience," he continued following questions about the Champions League final. "Some people tried to use certain arguments to become more popular but I am who I am and I rest easy.





"If anyone has any doubts about me, they can check my CV.





"On that note, I’m going to finish this press conference now, it feels like we are in a funeral but we are actually at a World Cup which is a wonderful event."

Ramos will be desperately hoping that Spain can look to reclaim the World Cup this summer. La Roja will be eager to get three points on the board against Portugal on Friday, although both sides are expected to finish ahead of both Iran and Morocco in Group B.