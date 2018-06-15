Shades of Karius: Twitter Reacts to David de Gea's World Cup Howler Against Portugal

On a day Manchester United and their fans should have been rejoicing over tying David de Gea down to a new long-term deal, they've been made to suffer the embarrassment of watching him concede a howler against Portugal in Spain's first match at the 2018 World Cup.
The Spanish stopper was unable to get a hand to Cristiano Ronaldo's opening penalty, no bones there. But letting in as he did for the second - especially after Spain had fought back to equalise - left him on the end of loads of criticism.
Ronaldo's shot from outside of the box, while hardly tame, should have been easily dealt with by the United man. Instead, he was forced to watch the ball spin into the back of the net after failing to contain it with his open palms.
Twitter, as you know, simply does not sleep. And viewers would take to the social media outlet to lay into the embarrassed goalie. Of course, there were many comparisons to Liverpool's Loris Karius, who made quite a mess of things during this year's Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Below are a few of the best reactions.
Thankfully, Diego Costa was able to get Spain back level and Nacho would hand them the lead. But De Gea's blunder won't be soon forgotten, no matter how many saves he makes from here on out.