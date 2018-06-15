Shades of Karius: Twitter Reacts to David de Gea's World Cup Howler Against Portugal

On a day Manchester United and their fans should have been rejoicing over tying David de Gea down to a new long-term deal, they've been made to suffer the embarrassment of watching him concede a howler against Portugal in Spain's first match at the 2018 World Cup.

The Spanish stopper was unable to get a hand to Cristiano Ronaldo's opening penalty, no bones there. But letting in as he did for the second - especially after Spain had fought back to equalise - left him on the end of loads of criticism.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Ronaldo's shot from outside of the box, while hardly tame, should have been easily dealt with by the United man. Instead, he was forced to watch the ball spin into the back of the net after failing to contain it with his open palms.

Twitter, as you know, simply does not sleep. And viewers would take to the social media outlet to lay into the embarrassed goalie. Of course, there were many comparisons to Liverpool's Loris Karius, who made quite a mess of things during this year's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Below are a few of the best reactions.

David De Gea when he meets Karius. pic.twitter.com/tBHXgIOEJW — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 15, 2018

#WorldCup the hairstyle must be the problem

De Gea. Karius pic.twitter.com/aNtBqJkt6s — The_finesse_kid (@kalehdonian) June 15, 2018

I’m going to be bold & not mention De Gea & Karius in the same tweet.



Shit, I just did. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) June 15, 2018

Loris Karius: You won't see a goalkeeping performance as bad as mine in a big match for a while



David De Gea: Hold my beer#WorldCup — illusigram (@illusigram) June 15, 2018

Well at least he hasn’t done that for United yet.. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 15, 2018

Best player in the world (?) vs the best goalkeeper in the world (?)



De Gea lets Ronaldo’s shot squirm through him! 😳



🇵🇹 Ronaldo 2-1 Spain 🇪🇸 — 90min (@90min_Football) June 15, 2018

Name: David De Gea

Job: Loris Karius pic.twitter.com/0mFg043kPh — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 15, 2018

Ahhh, the takes have arrived



Ronaldo can only score in big games if it's a penalty or fluke



David de Gea sucks — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) June 15, 2018

De Gea is making these errors so Real Madrid won't buy him. pic.twitter.com/TjTmGxcNsq — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 15, 2018

"De GeA pLAyS wItH sMaLlInG and JoNeS" pic.twitter.com/gNZKEtAKtc — Judge Koboo (@AbeikuLytle) June 15, 2018

Thankfully, Diego Costa was able to get Spain back level and Nacho would hand them the lead. But De Gea's blunder won't be soon forgotten, no matter how many saves he makes from here on out.