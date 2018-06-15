Shades of Karius: Twitter Reacts to David de Gea's World Cup Howler Against Portugal

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

On a day Manchester United and their fans should have been rejoicing over tying David de Gea down to a new long-term deal, they've been made to suffer the embarrassment of watching him concede a howler against Portugal in Spain's first match at the 2018 World Cup.

The Spanish stopper was unable to get a hand to Cristiano Ronaldo's opening penalty, no bones there. But letting in as he did for the second - especially after Spain had fought back to equalise - left him on the end of loads of criticism.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Ronaldo's shot from outside of the box, while hardly tame, should have been easily dealt with by the United man. Instead, he was forced to watch the ball spin into the back of the net after failing to contain it with his open palms.

Twitter, as you know, simply does not sleep. And viewers would take to the social media outlet to lay into the embarrassed goalie. Of course, there were many comparisons to Liverpool's Loris Karius, who made quite a mess of things during this year's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Below are a few of the best reactions.

Thankfully, Diego Costa was able to get Spain back level and Nacho would hand them the lead. But De Gea's blunder won't be soon forgotten, no matter how many saves he makes from here on out.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)