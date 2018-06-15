Toby Alderweireld Quizzed On Future as Transfer Talks Freeze Until After World Cup

Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has been asked about his Tottenham future as he prepares for his first match of the World Cup.

Belgium begin their campaign on Monday against Panama in Sochi but Alderweireld's uncertain future is casting a cloud over his preparations. He has not signed a contract extension at Spurs and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Talks between #MUFC and Tottenham for defender Toby Alderweireld are deadlocked, says @sjstandardsport.

United feel £55m is enough to clinch the deal, #Spurs want more 😳 — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) June 7, 2018

His current contract runs until 2019 but Spurs can trigger an option to extend it until 2020, meaning that it will take a considerable fee to prise Alderweireld away.

Talks with United have been made but those discussions are now on hold until after the World Cup. Speaking to the media at Belgium's training camp near Moscow, Alderweireld was asked how his unresolved future is affecting his mindset.

"I have no problem with that because I'm 100 per cent focused on Belgium," he said, as quoted by the Mirror. "It's a dream come true to play at a World Cup. So I'm focused on the World Cup, that's all. There's nothing else on my mind."

Toby Alderweireld says he is open to staying at #thfc this summer. pic.twitter.com/uJB2HmSpBv — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) June 12, 2018

Alderweireld was also asked about his Tottenham teammate Harry Kane. The two will come face to face later in the tournament when England play Belgium in Group G on the final day of the group stages.

"He'll score everywhere, he's one of the best strikers in the world," said Alderweireld. "I only hope - and I think - he will not score against us. We will do our best. He 's an unbelievable striker and I am confident he will score whenever he wants."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kane and England begin their tournament against Tunisia in Volgograd, also on Monday.