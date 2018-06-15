Toby Alderweireld Quizzed On Future as Transfer Talks Freeze Until After World Cup

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has been asked about his Tottenham future as he prepares for his first match of the World Cup.

Belgium begin their campaign on Monday against Panama in Sochi but Alderweireld's uncertain future is casting a cloud over his preparations. He has not signed a contract extension at Spurs and has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

His current contract runs until 2019 but Spurs can trigger an option to extend it until 2020, meaning that it will take a considerable fee to prise Alderweireld away.

Talks with United have been made but those discussions are now on hold until after the World Cup. Speaking to the media at Belgium's training camp near Moscow, Alderweireld was asked how his unresolved future is affecting his mindset.

"I have no problem with that because I'm 100 per cent focused on Belgium," he said, as quoted by the Mirror. "It's a dream come true to play at a World Cup. So I'm focused on the World Cup, that's all. There's nothing else on my mind."

Alderweireld was also asked about his Tottenham teammate Harry Kane. The two will come face to face later in the tournament when England play Belgium in Group G on the final day of the group stages.

"He'll score everywhere, he's one of the best strikers in the world," said Alderweireld. "I only hope - and I think - he will not score against us. We will do our best. He 's an unbelievable striker and I am confident he will score whenever he wants."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Kane and England begin their tournament against Tunisia in Volgograd, also on Monday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)