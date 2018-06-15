Watch: Spain's Nacho Scores Stunning Long-Range Goal vs. Portugal

Nacho hit one of the most impressive goals of the World Cup thus far.
Spanish defender Nacho scored a goal that will surely be a highlight of the tournament against Portugal on Friday, sending a brilliant strike into the bottom right corner of the goaland past the diving Rui Patricio.
The defender made up for his earlier mistake of giving Cristiano Ronaldo a penalty with the beautiful first-time shot from outside the box.
Watch the goal below.
Nacho, meet @AndresCantorGOL. Andres, meet Nacho #GOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO (via @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/1LwrOwKJzQ— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 15, 2018
Nacho's kick just barely crazed the inside of Patricio's right hand post and managed to find the net.
Nacho enjoyed a breakout season for Real Madrid, serving primarily as a central defender. In seven seasons with the club, he has won three Champions League trophies.
The game ended 3–3.