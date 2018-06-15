Watford Announce the Signing of Espanyol Defender Marc Navarro On 5-Year Deal

Watford have confirmed the signing of Espanyol defender Marc Navarro for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old arrives at Vicarage Road having received a swell of interest in his services, but put pen to paper on a five year contract with the Hornets.

Having made his way into the game through the Barcelona youth ranks, Navarro eventually moved across Catalonia in order to find first team football.

It was a successful decision, and in January 2017 he eventually made his La Liga debut; marking it with a goal as his side strode to a 3-1 victory over Granada.

A year and a half later, the versatile defender (who can fill in at centre back as well as his natural position on the left side of the defence) finds himself as a Premier League player under Javi Gracia.

“Marc has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs, therefore we are delighted to have secured his services,” said Watford chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury.

Navarro joins fellow La Masia product Gerard Deulofeu in making a permanent switch to Hertfordshire this summer. The former Everton winger spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hornets, and his move from Las Blaugrana was completed earlier on in the week.

Watford are believed to have paid around £15m for Deulofeu, who largely impressed during his earlier spell with the club.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to confirm the signing of Marc Navarro!



The Spanish full-back arrives on a five-year deal from Espanyol.#HolaMarc



More info ⤵️https://t.co/IT3AocqzYR pic.twitter.com/Cx4Pvh0Oub — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 15, 2018

After returning to Camp Nou last summer, all did not go to plan for the winger upon moving back, and the arrival Ousmane Dembele all but spelled the end for his chances in La Liga - only weeks after re-signing.