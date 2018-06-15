Watford Announce the Signing of Espanyol Defender Marc Navarro On 5-Year Deal

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Watford have confirmed the signing of Espanyol defender Marc Navarro for an undisclosed fee. The 22-year-old arrives at Vicarage Road having received a swell of interest in his services, but put pen to paper on a five year contract with the Hornets.

Having made his way into the game through the Barcelona youth ranks, Navarro eventually moved across Catalonia in order to find first team football.

It was a successful decision, and in January 2017 he eventually made his La Liga debut; marking it with a goal as his side strode to a 3-1 victory over Granada. 

A year and a half later, the versatile defender (who can fill in at centre back as well as his natural position on the left side of the defence) finds himself as a Premier League player under Javi Gracia.

“Marc has attracted interest from a host of top European clubs, therefore we are delighted to have secured his services,” said Watford chairman & CEO Scott Duxbury.

Navarro joins fellow La Masia product Gerard Deulofeu in making a permanent switch to Hertfordshire this summer. The former Everton winger spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hornets, and his move from Las Blaugrana was completed earlier on in the week.

Watford are believed to have paid around £15m for Deulofeu, who largely impressed during his earlier spell with the club. 

After returning to Camp Nou last summer, all did not go to plan for the winger upon moving back, and the arrival Ousmane Dembele all but spelled the end for his chances in La Liga - only weeks after re-signing.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)