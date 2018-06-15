West Ham Line Up Move For England Star as Part of Goalkeeping Overhaul This Summer

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

Following the expiry of Joe Hart’s loan spell at the club from Manchester City, West Ham’s summer search for a new goalkeeper has kicked into gear with their widely reported pursuit of Swansea’s Lukasz Fabianksi.

However, according to Football.London, the Hammers’ recruitment drive for shot-stopping reinforcements may not end there. It is said that the east London club may look to bring in two new ‘keepers, with the other leading target being Burnley’s Nick Pope.

It is said that, along with Hart’s departure from the London Stadium, Adrian is also keen to move on, with a return to Spain on the agenda for the man who finished last season as David Moyes’ number one.

That could prompt chairman David Sullivan to go in search of further fresh talent between the posts next season, with Manuel Pellegrini’s squad requiring a complete overhaul in the position.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Hammers have apparently devised a list of names to fill those spaces, which also features Burnley’s Tom Heaton and Stoke’s Jack Butland, but it is Pope who tops the pile.

Pope emerged as a star performer for Sean Dyche’s side last season at Turf Moor in the absence of compatriot Heaton, as Burnley secured Europa League football for next season. The 26-year-old’s exploits even earned Pope a place in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad, ahead of club teammate Heaton.

His stock has certainly risen, and just as he has in the England squad, Pope could prove to be a strong and credible replacement for Joe Hart at West Ham next season. His arrival would no doubt provide a high level of competition with fellow potential new signing Fabianski, as the two potentially vie for the Hammers’ number one jersey next season.

