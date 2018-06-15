West Ham Swoop for Brazilian Forward Reportedly Stalling Due to Increased Demands From Lazio​​

By 90Min
June 15, 2018

West Ham remain keen on signing Lazio's Brazilian star Felipe Anderson, but the Italian side are proving difficult to negotiate with as the sides are further apart in negotiations than previously thought.

Reports in recent days suggested a £25m deal was very close to being completed, but according to La Repubblica, Lazio are holding out for around 40 million euros (£35m), of which 20% would go to Santos as part of the deal they struck to sign Anderson for 7.5 million euros in 2013.

The news comes after reports that Lazio directors were in London to complete a deal, reports dismissed by La Repubblica.

La Repubblica also claim that West Ham have shown an interest in winger Jordan Lukaku, the younger brother of Manchester Utd striker Romelu, and that he could be included in the deal for a further 10m euros.

Differences in valuations of the Belgian are "not insurmountable" and an agreement could be reached in the coming days.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Both players enjoyed successful seasons in Serie A, as Lazio narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification, finishing 5th as Lukaku made 44 appearances across all competitions.

And Anderson, who remains the focal point of the Hammers' negotiations for the time being, managed eight goals and ten assists over 32 games in all competitions, despite having a season mildly blighted by injuries.

With Lazio's reputation for tough negotiations, and Anderson's contract in Rome running until 2020, any potential deal could still be some way from being completed. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)