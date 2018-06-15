World Cup Preview: Croatia vs Nigeria - Managers, Team News, Prediction & More

Group D will be the one to watch for the neutrals, with these two sides being joined by Argentina and Iceland. The South American side are the favourites to win the group, but have been in poor form leading up to the tournament, with little to choose between the other three sides.





Nigeria are technically the weakest side in that they entered the group from Pot 4, but they have plenty of recognisable talent in the ranks. Croatia will be hoping to take an early lead in the group so they can go into the fixture with Argentina only needing a draw.

As the underdogs, Nigeria have it all to play for and will likely make things difficult for the Eastern European side. With Iceland representing the dark horses of the group, both sides should go for the victory here making for an excellent fixture to kick off the group.

The Managers





Croatia will be lead into the tournament by relatively unknown manager Zlatko Dalic. A Croatian national, the former defensive midfield player has some experience with the national side as head coach of the Under-21 squad assistant manager. Since leaving the role in 2011, Dalić took charge of several sides in the Saudi and United Arab Emirates leagues where he earned his reputation. He only took charge of the Croatian national team last year, but has amassed a respectable 57% win rate with the side so far.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Nigeria also have a native manager in charge of the side with Salisu Yusuf in charge of the Super Eagles. Yusuf took charge of three sides in the Nigerian Premier League before being appointed national team manager in 2016. He has overseen some impressive results with Nigeria, including a dominant qualifying display in which they topped a group containing a talented Cameroonian side.

