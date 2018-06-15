What Club Team Has the Most Players at the World Cup?

The World Cup is underway in Russia, and some of soccer's biggest stars are playing in the tournament.

32 squads, which totals to 736 players, will battle it out in Russia for two weeks to win soccer's biggest crown.

So which club team sent the most players to the World Cup?

The top three clubs are Manchester City (16 players), Real Madrid (15) and Barcelona (14).

Premier League champions Manchester City tops the list with 16 players at the World Cup. Manchester star Sergio Aguero joins Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain to play for Argentina, who is expected to go far in the tournament. Aguero missed Manchester's final games of the Premier League season with a knee injury, but he is ready to play in the World Cup.

Unsurprisingly, Champions League winners Real Madrid sits second on the list with 15 players in Russia. Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal's side after helping them win the Euro 2016 title. Spain has the most Real Madrid players on their roster (5).

Barcelona rounds out the top three with 14 World Cup players. Four of their players are also on Spain's roster, while star Messi will play for Argentina.

Here's a list of the top 10:

1. Manchester City (16 players)

2. Real Madrid (15)

3. Barcelona (14)

4. Paris Saint-Germain (12)

4. Chelsea (12)

4. Tottenham (12)

7. Juventus (11)

7. Manchester United (11)

7. Bayern Munich (11)

10. Athletico Madrid (9)