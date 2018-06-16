AC Milan Reject €58m Offer From PSG With French Giants Eager to Reunite Italian Duo

June 16, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to reunite Gianluigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci this summer, but the French giants have seen a €58m offer rejected for the latter, according to reports.


Bonucci only moved to Milan last summer after spending seven years at Juventus, where he made 319 appearances for the Old Lady. 

But the 31-year-old is already being tipped for a move away from San Siro, with PSG eager to bring the Italy international to the Parc des Princes ahead of the new season.

A report from Tuttosport (via Football Italia) hinted that PSG could look to sign Bonucci after they entered negotiations with Buffon - who is a free agent this summer.

And Milan ITK Louis Girardi confirmed on social media that the Rossoneri have already rejected a €58m transfer offer for Bonucci as PSG look to bolster their squad for new manager Thomas Tuchel.


Although Milan are currently standing firm in rejecting offers for their captain, concerns over Financial Fair Play could make a deal possible for potential suitors this summer.

Chairman Yonghong Li is looking to find a new investor at the club, but failure to do so could leave a number of players facing the chop this summer, with Bonucci a name near the top of that list.

