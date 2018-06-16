Angry German Fans Wreck Ilkay Gundogan's Car Following Photograph With President of Turkey

June 16, 2018

The car of Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been destroyed by rioters in the country, while the Manchester City player is out in Russia representing the very people that are against him right now.

German fans took umbrage with both Gundogan and Mesut Ozil back in May after the pair posed for photos with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The nation, as a whole, has become particularly displeased with the pair in the aftermath of the incident.

Germany and Turkey's political issues have caused a sour relationship with Ozil and Gundogan. Though both are of Turkish descent, the German internationals were born in Gelsenkirchen, and claim to follow German values '100%', but that hasn't stopped the public.


And now, things have taken a turn for the worse after it came to light that Gundogan's car had been wrecked in the streets of Germany. Sport Bild's football chief Christian Falk broke the news on Twitter on Saturday morning, suggesting that the attack on the car was a result of Gundogan's photo antics.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise. Both him and Ozil were on the receiving end of whistles and jeers from their own fans during their World Cup warm-up game against Austria, and the feud looks set to continue.


Germany begin their World Cup game against Mexico on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see the kind of reception that Ozil and Gundogan receive if they are to feature.

Two key players in the side, Germany also come up against Sweden and South Korea in their group matches, and the Premier League pair would be expected to play the majority of that football. 

