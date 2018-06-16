The World Cup continues when Argentina takes on Iceland in one of the most intriguing matches of the World Cup group stage.

Argentina and Iceland are in Group D along with Croatia and Nigeria, and their footballing histories couldn't be more different.

This is Iceland's first appearance at the World Cup, as it became the smallest nation by population to clinch a World Cup berth.

Argentina, on the other hand, is making its 17th World Cup appearance and is seeking another title after winning it all in 1978 and 1986. Lionel Messi & Co. lost in the final against Germany in 2014 and is hoping for another crack at the trophy.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

