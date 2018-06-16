How To Watch Argentina vs. Iceland: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Argentina vs. Iceland in the World Cup group stage on Saturday, June 16.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2018

The World Cup continues when Argentina takes on Iceland in one of the most intriguing matches of the World Cup group stage. 

Argentina and Iceland are in Group D along with Croatia and Nigeria, and their footballing histories couldn't be more different.

This is Iceland's first appearance at the World Cup, as it became the smallest nation by population to clinch a World Cup berth.

Argentina, on the other hand, is making its 17th World Cup appearance and is seeking another title after winning it all in 1978 and 1986. Lionel Messi & Co. lost in the final against Germany in 2014 and is hoping for another crack at the trophy.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

