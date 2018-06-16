Arsenal Stopper Considering Move as New Manager Unai Emery Closes in On Bernd Leno

June 16, 2018

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is reportedly open to a move to Turkish giants Fenernahce this summer, with new Gunners boss Unai Emery closing in on the signing of Bernd Leno.

Ospina played a limited role for Arsenal last season, with the Colombian finding most of his playing time in cup competitions such as the Europa League and the League Cup.

The Sun are reporting that Fenerbahce have already made Ospina an offer after talks took place, and the Colombian appears to be mulling it over as he wishes to get more regular playing time.

Ospina's possible move comes off the back of Arsenal boss Unai Emery reportedly swooping for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Since arriving at the Emirates, Emery has identified the need to strengthen in the goalkeeping department and Leno appears to fit the bill.

Bild believe that Leno is on the verge of joining the Gunners with the club looking to make the German their new number one. If reports are to be believed, Ospina's chances at the Emirates would be even more limited than previous seasons, and this is driving him to consider a move to Turkey.

Whilst Fenerbahce are reported to be leading the race to sign the Colombian, The Daily Mail are reporting that Mexican club Tigres are also interested in the experienced sto. Ospina will be looking to perform well at the World Cup this summer and put himself in the shop window for any potential suitors.

