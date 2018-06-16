Barcelona Star Hits Out at Cristiano Ronaldo for 'Throwing Himself' in Spain/Portugal Thriller

Barcelona star Gerard Piqué was unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's theatrics in the wake of Spain's dramatic 3-3 draw against Portugal on Friday.

Piqué's defensive partner Nacho Fernández gave away a clumsy penalty early on which Ronaldo put away with ease. Spain's Diego Costa then scored twice, either side of Ronaldo's second of the game.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Real Madrid defender Nacho then scored a wonder goal that could have secured all the points for La Roja, but Piqué was adjudged to have fouled Ronaldo just outside the area and the Los Blancos star fired in an incredible free kick to snatch a point in the last minute of the game.





But Spain's Piqué clearly felt aggrieved by the incident. The 31-year-old is of the opinion that Ronaldo made the most of his challenge, even claiming that the Portugal international is 'prone' to hitting the deck too easily.

"We have had more chances. They had three shots and scored three goals," Piqué said after the match, quoted by FourFourTwo. "Games go one way and you have to face it.

"Finding yourself in the opening game of a World Cup with a penalty against you in the second minute, you have to leave with good feelings after how the match went. Cristiano is prone to throwing himself."

Iran's shock victory over Morroco earlier in the day has seen Carlos Queiroz's side finish matchday one at the top of Group B.

But Team Melli will face Spain and then Portugal in their next two games knowing that they will have to cause an upset to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup.