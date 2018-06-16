Bayern Superstar Insists His Side Would Beat Lionel Messi's Argentina at World Cup

Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal is one of the most high-profile names missing from this summers FIFA World Cup, with his nation Chile, failing to qualify.

Despite this, Vidal is still confident La Roja have a better side than Lionel Messi's Argentina, and is adamant his side would beat them once again, and believes the great Argentine fears him.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

Argentina beat Chile home and away in their qualification campaign, but Chile emerged victorious against Messi and Co. in the Copa America finals in 2015 and ’16, and Vidal is confident his national team remain a more dominant force, despite not qualifying for Russia.

Vidal told Youtuber Philado: “The Argentines dream about me.

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/GettyImages

"’I'm not afraid of Messi; you have to ask him if he’s scared of me. I’ve won every final against him and if we face each other again, I’ll win again.”

Vidal, a league champion in each of his last seven season with Bayern and previously Juventus, will have to wait for his chance to face Messi again.

RODRIGO ARANGUA/GettyImages

Messi’s Barcelona and Vidal's Bayern will each contest the International Champions Cup in July and August, but Bayern’s three games will be against Paris Saint-Germain, Juve and Manchester City.