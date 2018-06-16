Croatia faces off with Nigeria in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The two sides are joined by Argentina and Iceland in Group D. This is the first time in history that Croatia and Nigeria will play each other.

Croatia booked its spot in Russia with a 4-1 aggregate playoff win over Greece after finishing second behind Iceland in Europe's Group I.

Nigeria, meanwhile, was the first African side to qualify for Russia. The Nigerians have missed just one tournament - 2006 in Germany - since their debut in 1994.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

