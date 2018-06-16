How to Watch Croatia vs. Nigeria: World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Croatia vs. Nigeria in the group stage of the World Cup on Saturday, June 16.

By Nihal Kolur
June 16, 2018

Croatia faces off with Nigeria in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The two sides are joined by Argentina and Iceland in Group D. This is the first time in history that Croatia and Nigeria will play each other. 

Croatia booked its spot in Russia with a 4-1 aggregate playoff win over Greece after finishing second behind Iceland in Europe's Group I.

Nigeria, meanwhile, was the first African side to qualify for Russia. The Nigerians have missed just one tournament - 2006 in Germany - since their debut in 1994.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

