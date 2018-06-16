Crystal Palace Prepare to Make Move as West Ham Tell Star Asset That He's No Longer Required

June 16, 2018

West Ham have told English winger Michail Antonio they won't be needing his services next season, opening the door for the player to find a new club.

That is according to The Mirror, who also report that the Hammers' London neighbours Crystal Palace have been put on alert and are looking to sign the 28-year-old ahead of next season.

Antonio has scored 20 goals and assisted seven others in his 70 Premier League appearances for the Irons. making 21 outings last term and scoring three times. He is understood to have been a target for Antonio Conte at Chelsea last summer, but West Ham decided to keep him on.

With Manuel Pellegrini coming in as the side's new boss, though, it appears that Antonio is not a part of the manager's long-term plan and is now considered surplus to requirements.

If the report in question is to be believed, there's likely to be a lot of interest from other English clubs for the versatile attacker, who can also function at the point of attack, as well as a defender when needed.

Palace are said to be in search of a right-sided winger this summer and have identified Antonio as a prime choice as they look to build on last season's momentum which saw them remain in the Premier League after their horrendous start to the campaign under Frank de Boer.

A talent such as Antonio would certainly boost their prospects of survival next season. But if the player is indeed available, as the Mirror suggests, they could be just one among a host of clubs looking to get him on their books.

