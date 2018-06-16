Defensive Target Set to Visit London Ahead of West Ham Move After €25m Fee Agreed

French defender Issa Diop appears to be on the brink of a move to West Ham this summer after a €25m fee was agreed with Toulouse, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has become known as one of the hottest defensive prospects in Ligue 1 over the last few years. Promising defender Nordi Mukiele has already secured a move away from France this summer, and Diop looks set to follow suit.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Toulouse are somewhat being bullied into a sale, however, with their relegation from Ligue 1 last season leaving the club in a much weaker position in any attempt to retain their biggest talents.

French outlet L'Equipe have reported that Diop is set to travel to London next week ahead of his proposed move to West Ham. Spanish giants Sevilla were also said to be interested in signing the defender, but the Nervionenses were only willing to offer €15m.

Diop is one of the most highly rated defenders in European football, considered to be at a similar level of ability to that of Barcelona target Clément Lenglet and Arsenal's transfer target Caglar Söyüncü.

The France Under-21 international has done so well at the Stadium de Toulouse in recent years that the club have already made the academy graduate their captain.

But after Toulouse finished in Ligue 1's final relegation place, just one point behind Lille, Caen and Strasbourg, Diop looks set to leave the club this summer, with fellow prospect Alban Lafont also tipped for a transfer this summer.