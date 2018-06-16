After scoring the first goal in World Cup history aginst Argentina, fans at home in Iceland went wild at a watch party in Reykjavik on Saturday.

While those in Russia had shared their Viking Clap ahead of the game, the fans at the watch party couldn't contain their excitement as they jumped around holding umbrellas.

Iceland, the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for a World Cup, burst onto the scene at Euro 2016 with a quarterfinal run and made the 2018 World Cup to lead to such a moment for fans.

Here's what happened on the field in Russia.

Here's the celebration in Reykjavik.

Absolute SCENES in Reykjavik when #ISL scored their first #WorldCup goal.



(via IG/huckncycle) pic.twitter.com/g6hkROofAB — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 16, 2018

Party Time in Reykjavik!!! #ISL with their first goal though Augburg's Alfred Finnbogason!



They have not feared #ARG despite the latter's #WorldCup Pedigree pic.twitter.com/JAiZm85CY0 — Bassil Mikdadi (@6mikdadi) June 16, 2018

Here's the Viking Clap fans in Moscow performed as part of the pregame festivities.

The cheer continued inside the stadium.

#MundialTelemundo La afición de #ISL disfruta de su primer Copa del Mundo y ya entonó su famoso grito vikingo. pic.twitter.com/vheu7gdncR — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 16, 2018

