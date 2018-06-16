After scoring their first goal in World Cup history aginst Argentina, fans at home in Iceland celebrated big at a watch party in Reykjavik.
While those in Russia had shared their Viking Clap ahead of the game, the fans at the watch party couldn't contain their excitement as they jumped around holding umbrellas.
Iceland, the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for a World Cup, burst onto the scene at Euro 2016 with a quarterfinal run and made the 2018 World Cup to lead to such a moment for fans.
Here's what happened on the field in Russia.
#MundialTelemundo @A_Finnbogason marcó el primer gol en la historia de #ISL y así lo gritó @AndresCantorGOL pic.twitter.com/93uOZde52p— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 16, 2018
Here's the celebration in Reykjavik.
Absolute SCENES in Reykjavik when #ISL scored their first #WorldCup goal.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 16, 2018
(via IG/huckncycle) pic.twitter.com/g6hkROofAB
#iceland GOAL ! #Iceland celebrate goal in the rain in downtown #Reykjavik. #Argentina in shock ! #cnnireport @cnnsport @SkySportsNews #argentinaviceland #WorldCup #WorldCupRussia2018 rt @visir_is @angie_weather pic.twitter.com/ILMQgN8Ybc— Iceland Photos (@dorisig) June 16, 2018
Party Time in Reykjavik!!! #ISL with their first goal though Augburg's Alfred Finnbogason!— Bassil Mikdadi (@6mikdadi) June 16, 2018
They have not feared #ARG despite the latter's #WorldCup Pedigree pic.twitter.com/JAiZm85CY0
Here's the Viking Clap fans in Moscow performed as part of the pregame festivities.
The #ISL fans showed out in Russia 🔥— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 16, 2018
(via @iamanch) pic.twitter.com/iWnpud7KAw
The cheer continued inside the stadium.
#MundialTelemundo La afición de #ISL disfruta de su primer Copa del Mundo y ya entonó su famoso grito vikingo. pic.twitter.com/vheu7gdncR— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 16, 2018
