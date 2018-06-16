Watch: Iceland Fans Celebrate First World Cup Goal at Reykjavik Watch Party

Screenshot via @NBCSportsSoccer

After scoring their first goal in World Cup history aginst Argentina, fans at home in Iceland celebrated big at a watch party in Reykjavik. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 16, 2018

After scoring the first goal in World Cup history aginst Argentina, fans at home in Iceland went wild at a watch party in Reykjavik on Saturday. 

While those in Russia had shared their Viking Clap ahead of the game, the fans at the watch party couldn't contain their excitement as they jumped around holding umbrellas. 

Iceland, the smallest nation by population to ever qualify for a World Cup, burst onto the scene at Euro 2016 with a quarterfinal run and made the 2018 World Cup to lead to such a moment for fans.

Here's what happened on the field in Russia. 

Here's the celebration in Reykjavik.

Here's the Viking Clap fans in Moscow performed as part of the pregame festivities.

The cheer continued inside the stadium. 

Follow along with Sports Illustrated's live blog of the game here

