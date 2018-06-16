Leicester Attacker Sets Tongues Wagging After Liking Several Tweets Urging Him to Join Galatasaray

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Leicester City attacker Ahmed Musa has sparked some transfer speculation with his recent social media activity, and is now believed to be keen on a move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old Nigerian forward joined the Foxes from CSKA Moscow in 2016 but was loaned back to the Russian outfit in January following just 21 appearances and three goals for the former Premier League champions.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

On Friday, CSKA confirmed that the player would be returning to his parent club, but it appears that there are heavy links to Galatasaray. Musa has also liked a few tweets from fans asking him to join the Turkish side, a move that has been interpreted as a sign of intent.

While the player didn't make as big of a splash at the King Power Stadium, his spell in Russia was quite productive as he registered six goals and three assists in 10 league appearances for CSKA.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, are understood to have made the Nigerian attacker a priority target this summer after winning the Super Lig title last season.

They are only looking to loan the player, however, as they have been warned by UEFA over their spending and aren't looking to draw any more attention to themselves.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Leicester seem like they wouldn't be averse to yet another loan move for the forward this year, especially if they bring in more attackers over the summer.

