Manuel Pellegrini Admits He Is Looking for 'Better Players' as West Ham Overhaul Continues

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted he and new director of football Mario Husillos are targeting 'better players' during this summers transfer window.

Pellegrini has made just one signing so far this summer completing the signing of Ryan Fredericks from Fulham on a free transfer with a number of other transfers in the pipeline. The Hammers are reportedly trying to negotiate deals for a number of players including Lukasz Fabianski, Alfie Mawson, Issa Diop and Felipe Anderson.

The club are also in talks to sign PSG and Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore according to Sky Sports.

Swansea duo Fabianiski and Mawson are priorities for Pellegrini and earmarked them as key targets after taking over at West Ham from David Moyes. And Anderson’s switch from Lazio has stalled over the transfer fee that the Italian club are demanding for the 25-year-old although West Ham remain quietly confident in completing a deal for the midfielder.

Anderson is seen by the club as a signing who can fill the void left by talisman Manuel Lanzini who suffered an injury on international duty with Argentina. If completed, the moves would represent major progress for West Ham who were threatened with relegation for a significant period of the 2017/18 season.

Upon his arrival, Pellegrini revealed he was targeting around four or five new signings before the commencement of the 2018/19 Premier League season. However, with the World Cup currently underway, the Hammers may wait until the end of the tournament to conclude most of their summer business.