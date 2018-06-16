Lionel Messi missed a huge scoring chance to take the lead for Argentina in the team's World Cup match against Iceland on Saturday.

The score was 1–1 when Messi was fouled in the 62nd minute. He set up and shot the penalty kick, but he was denied by a big save from Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Thor Halldorsson.

Messi has now missed 24 of his 103 career penalties.

Here the audio from of the save from Iceland's announcer Guðmundur Benediktsson, who rose to prominence during Iceland's quarterfinal run at Euro 2016:

Iceland next faces Nigeria on Friday while Argentina takes on Croatia on Thursday.