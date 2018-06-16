Napoli Chief Reveals He Offered €60m for Liverpool Target and Reels Off Transfer Shortlist

SSC Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has outlandishly claimed that he offered over €100m in an attempt to bring Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa to the Stadio San Paolo this summer.

The 69-year-old has been at the centre of attention this summer due to his stance over Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who is a top managerial target for Chelsea.

And De Laurentiis has hit the headlines once again following an outstanding interview where he didn't shy away from Napoli's transfer business, claiming that the club has looked to poach two of the Serie A's brightest talents this summer.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"I went to dinner with [Fiorentina President] Diego Della Valle and offered €50m for Chiesa," De Laurentiis told Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia). "But he told me it was impossible, that if the player was sold there would be a revolution in the streets of Florence.

"I told him to keep me in mind if one day Chiesa should be sold. I am sure that Diego would never do me a disservice, even if I understand he could forget amid the chaos. I can confirm that I wanted to buy Alisson from Roma for €60m, but it wasn’t possible and now his sale has become a bidding war."

De Laurentiis also confirmed that the club had shortlisted Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola and Udinese youngster Alex Meret ahead of the new season.

The Napoli president added that club icon Marek Hamšík could be on the move to China this summer, whilst also confirming that he was still in talks with Manchester City ahead of Jorginho's proposed sale.

De Laurentiis al CorSport: “Per Fabián Ruiz pagheremo la clausola. Prendo anche Lainer. Ho offerto 60 milioni per Alisson e 50 per Chiesa, la Roma voleva di più mentre Della Valle... in porta Areola, Navas o Meret. E poi Hamsik, Jorginho, Sarri” — Claudio Russo (@claudioruss) June 15, 2018

"Hamšík had dinner at my house with his agent and they told me I would be contacted by a Chinese club," he added. "So far, nobody has called me. I have to take precautions, which are indispensable for a club, and find suitable replacements. In any case, Hamšík put himself in this situation, I certainly didn’t push him.

"I spoke to Manchester City directors again on Thursday about Jorginho, but now (director of sport Cristiano) Giuntoli is holding the talks.

"We have to reach an agreement, I gave my indications and took a step towards the English club. In these situations, if one takes a step forward, the other ought to as well. I will say there is a more than concrete possibility we’ll soon reach an agreement."