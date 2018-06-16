New Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Set for Huge £20m Transfer Budget in Attempt to Secure Promotion Push

New Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa will be handed substantial £20m summer transfer budget by owner Andrea Radrizzani, as the club aim to gain promotion to the Premier League.





Bielsa was confirmed as the new Whites new manager earlier this week, and will become the best paid manager in the club's history, earning a reported £3m per year.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

According to The Daily Mirror, Bielsa will now be handed a significant wad of cash in order to convert the former Champions League semi-finalists back into genuine promotion contenders. The club are said to be interested in signing the likes of Matej Vydra, Abel Hernandez and Angus Gunn, with the reported £20m likely to go a long way in helping Bielsa seal some deals.





Bielsa, who has previously managed Argentina, Lazio and Marseille, said upon his appointment; “It has always been my ambition to work in England and I have had several opportunities to do so during my career.





“However I have always felt it was important to wait for the right project to come along and so when a club with Leeds United’s history made me an offer, it was impossible to turn down.”

Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani is believed to have been waiting to sign the right manager before supplying a large transfer budget, and believes that Bielsa is that man.

Speaking during Bielsa's unveiling, Radrizzari said; "He is a coach I have admired for many years and when the opportunity arose to bring him to Elland Road, we made it our top priority for the summer.

“Marcelo has a wealth of experience and he will use that to create a new culture and a winning mentality at our football club.”

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Bielsa will also be pleased to know that young talent Paudie O'Connor is set to sign a new deal at Leeds United. The defender could commit his future to Leeds as early as next week after making a handful of impressive appearances towards the end of the Championship season.