New Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Set for Huge £20m Transfer Budget in Attempt to Secure Promotion Push

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

New Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa will be handed substantial £20m summer transfer budget by owner Andrea Radrizzani, as the club aim to gain promotion to the Premier League. 


Bielsa was confirmed as the new Whites new manager earlier this week, and will become the best paid manager in the club's history, earning a reported £3m per year.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

According to The Daily Mirror, Bielsa will now be handed a significant wad of cash in order to convert the former Champions League semi-finalists back into genuine promotion contenders. The club are said to be interested in signing the likes of Matej Vydra, Abel Hernandez and Angus Gunn, with the reported £20m likely to go a long way in helping Bielsa seal some deals.


Bielsa, who has previously managed Argentina, Lazio and Marseille, said upon his appointment; “It has always been my ambition to work in England and I have had several opportunities to do so during my career.


“However I have always felt it was important to wait for the right project to come along and so when a club with Leeds United’s history made me an offer, it was impossible to turn down.”

Italian owner Andrea Radrizzani is believed to have been waiting to sign the right manager before supplying a large transfer budget, and believes that Bielsa is that man. 

Speaking during Bielsa's unveiling, Radrizzari said; "He is a coach I have admired for many years and when the opportunity arose to bring him to Elland Road, we made it our top priority for the summer.

“Marcelo has a wealth of experience and he will use that to create a new culture and a winning mentality at our football club.”

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Bielsa will also be pleased to know that young talent Paudie O'Connor is set to sign a new deal at Leeds United. The defender could commit his future to Leeds as early as next week after making a handful of impressive appearances towards the end of the Championship season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)