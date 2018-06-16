Newcastle Looking to Hijack Sampdoria Deal for In-Demand Midfielder as Rafa Benitez Adds Depth

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Newcastle have made an attempt to put a sting in Sampdoria’s tail to try and sign Lokomitiv Zagreb attacking midfielder Lovro Majer.

According to calciomercato.it, the Serie A side have been actively negotiating with the Croatian outfit to try and take the 20-year-old to the Italian state of Liguria, but Newcastle will be looking to make a nuisance of themselves.

The Italian football news website has stated that Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has placed a £10m offer on the table and a salary of £16,800 a week for the young wonderkid. Majer has been described as a goal machine, with 14 goals from 34 appearances for Lokomotiv.

The former Champions League winner will be looking to bolster his Tyneside midfield after a successful first season back in the Premier League after relegation to the Championship two years ago, and it would be likely that he would be brought in to battle it out with Ayoze Perez for a place in the starting lineup.

There is plenty of negotiating to be done at this state as Benitez will be looking to make Lovro Majer his second summer signing after successfully signing shot stopper Martin Dubravka on a long-term deal

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)