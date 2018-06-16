Newcastle Looking to Hijack Sampdoria Deal for In-Demand Midfielder as Rafa Benitez Adds Depth

Newcastle have made an attempt to put a sting in Sampdoria’s tail to try and sign Lokomitiv Zagreb attacking midfielder Lovro Majer.

According to calciomercato.it , the Serie A side have been actively negotiating with the Croatian outfit to try and take the 20-year-old to the Italian state of Liguria, but Newcastle will be looking to make a nuisance of themselves.

The Italian football news website has stated that Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has placed a £10m offer on the table and a salary of £16,800 a week for the young wonderkid. Majer has been described as a goal machine, with 14 goals from 34 appearances for Lokomotiv.

The former Champions League winner will be looking to bolster his Tyneside midfield after a successful first season back in the Premier League after relegation to the Championship two years ago, and it would be likely that he would be brought in to battle it out with Ayoze Perez for a place in the starting lineup.

There is plenty of negotiating to be done at this state as Benitez will be looking to make Lovro Majer his second summer signing after successfully signing shot stopper Martin Dubravka on a long-term deal