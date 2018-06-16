N'Golo Kante Awaiting Antonio Conte Replacement Announcement Before Making PSG Decision

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

N'Golo Kante is reportedly waiting for Chelsea to appoint Antionio Conte's successor before ruling out a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The French midfielder has been targeted by the Parisians this summer in a £90m swoop after taking the Premier League by storm over three successive seasons with both Leicester and Chelsea, as he is seen as the player needed to unleash their plethora of attacking talent further up the field. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Earlier reports suggested Kante could be persuaded to switch a campaign with the Blues in the Europa League with a Champions League season with PSG.

The 27-year-old's representative is said to have met with the French outfits' sporting director Antero Henrique in both London and the French capital in recent weeks to sound out a potential deal. 


However, according to France Football, via the Metro, Kante is eager to know the identity of Conte's successor before making any decision - with ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri expected to be appointed despite continuing disagreements over a compensation package for the Serie A side. 

Nevertheless, with transfer speculation reaching fever pitch over Chelsea's star man, Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law revealed on Twitter that a source close to the midfielder has said there is "virtually no chance of him leaving this summer. And he certainly isn't pushing to."


As a result, PSG will be forced to wait until an appointment is officially made and Kante's World Cup duties with France come to an end before they can step up their attempts to land their number one transfer target.

With the transfer window still in its early stages Kante's future at Stamford Bridge will undoubtedly be subject to further scrutiny as the Ligue 1 giants continue to push a deal over the line. 

