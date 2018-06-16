Tottenham Told to Double Bid for Jack Grealish to Stand a Chance of Signing Villa Starlet

Tottenham will reportedly have to fork out at least £30m to prise Jack Grealish away from Aston Villa this summer.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has identified the 22-year-old as the perfect player to provide sustained competition for Dele Alli, a former Milton Keynes man who has been transformed into one of the Premier League's leading young talents under the tutelage of the Argentine.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Tottenham have proposed an initial £15m deal but sources close to the Championship club expect Grealish to go for at least double that as other Premier League clubs are anticipated to enter the fray - including Leicester.





Pochettino is seemingly eager to bolster his attacking options behind Harry Kane throughout the summer having reportedly looked at Justin Kluivert before his move to Roma, and Manchester United's Anthony Martial.

No way Levy will go above 20m for an average player like Grealish. — Eric (@EricYid) June 15, 2018

Villa's need to raise funds to bail out owner Dr Tony Xia has forced the club to sell the 22-year-old this summer, where they will seemingly hold out for the best deal possible in order to avoid further financial difficulties.





The Villans are understood to be insistent on the majority of the fee being cash upfront, which could rule out a number of clubs in the lower half of the Premier League should they look to take advantage of their hand being forced.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Grealish notched three goals and six assists in his 30 league appearances last term, where despite his early season form being hampered by a serious kidney injury in pre-season - which required surgery - he quickly become one of the standout performers in the Championship.