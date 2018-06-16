Twitter Reacts as Paul Pogba and VAR Take Over France's Win Against Australia

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

France's 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday afternoon was met with tonnes of talking points. Mark Lawrenson's hate campaign against the French was in full swing as he bemoaned the performances of full backs Benjamin Pavard and Theo Hernandez - not to mention Paul Pogba. Of course Twitter loved every second of it.

We can't forget about the use of VAR, that had a hand in all three goals during the match. It wasn't the highest quality game of football, nor was it the most entertaining, but there were so many controversial topics at hand.

Let's see how Twitter reacted, starting with the ever loathed use of VAR. Purists were fuming as the video assistant referee was referred to in Griezmann's penalty decision...

On the topic of Mark Lawrenson, the co-commentator was on top form in his consistent criticism of everything that life has to offer - and the keyboard warriors were out in full force against the man...

Now over to Paul Pogba, whose decisive finish proved the winning goal against Australia. Don't forget his sublime pass to Griezmann before the striker was fouled - earning the penalty which gave the French the lead.

The Manchester United midfielder is always under so much pressure, and in what was a 'safe' performance from Pogba, he still managed to become the most influential player on the pitch. Of course, though, everyone was still against him...

Three days into the World Cup and somehow, it has lived up to the incredible hype that the last few months have brought. More of the same, please.

