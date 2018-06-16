Twitter Reacts as Paul Pogba and VAR Take Over France's Win Against Australia

France's 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday afternoon was met with tonnes of talking points. Mark Lawrenson's hate campaign against the French was in full swing as he bemoaned the performances of full backs Benjamin Pavard and Theo Hernandez - not to mention Paul Pogba. Of course Twitter loved every second of it.

We can't forget about the use of VAR, that had a hand in all three goals during the match. It wasn't the highest quality game of football, nor was it the most entertaining, but there were so many controversial topics at hand.

Let's see how Twitter reacted, starting with the ever loathed use of VAR. Purists were fuming as the video assistant referee was referred to in Griezmann's penalty decision...

This VAR has got to go... goal line technology is great it’s instantaneous and black or white, yes or no.... VAR causes more confusion that it solves... AND its pathetic... checking every two minutes causing the element of instant reaction/emotion to die... that’s not football... — Paul Jones (@pjlfc) June 16, 2018

I think VAR still needs some tweaking in terms of timing, but goal line technology very important. No way that goal would’ve counted without it. #worldcup — Kelechi (@Kele_Sports) June 16, 2018

I don’t care if it benefits my team or not, VAR is so dead. Can’t celebrate, wait for them to check VAR and then celebrate again that’s dead 😂 — Young Diddy (@DaRealTinTin) June 16, 2018

VAR & goal line technology all in one World Cup match. Frank Lampard must be currently crying his eyes out. — Reev (@TheReevHD) June 16, 2018

VAR is for clear and obvious mistakes so can we go back and use it on the person who chose Mark Lawrenson as a commentator today — ImAllexx (@ImAllexxTV) June 16, 2018

On the topic of Mark Lawrenson, the co-commentator was on top form in his consistent criticism of everything that life has to offer - and the keyboard warriors were out in full force against the man...

Things Mark Lawrenson hates:



• Benjamin Pavard

• VAR

• Goal Line Technology

• Players going down under minimal contact

• Football

• Life

• Everything — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 16, 2018

My idea of hell would be to be locked in a room and forced to listen to Mark Lawrenson talk about VAR — Ian Stone (@iandstone) June 16, 2018

If Mark Lawrenson was a meal deal. pic.twitter.com/rhzbxSEMyF — Adam. (@SimplyMitro) June 16, 2018

"Did it come off an Australian player? That's the question we need answered" says Mark Lawrenson terrified that Pogba might have scored. — Kyro (@Kyro7) June 16, 2018

Tense wait now to see if Mark Lawrenson is still using the "......NOT" joke format in 2018 — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) June 16, 2018

We go from Danny Murphy to Mark Lawrenson. It's like being run over, then the car reverses and runs over you again. — Jim Fletcher (@jim_fletch) June 16, 2018

Now over to Paul Pogba, whose decisive finish proved the winning goal against Australia. Don't forget his sublime pass to Griezmann before the striker was fouled - earning the penalty which gave the French the lead.

The Manchester United midfielder is always under so much pressure, and in what was a 'safe' performance from Pogba, he still managed to become the most influential player on the pitch. Of course, though, everyone was still against him...

Graeme Souness when he realises Pogba was involved in both of France’s goals. pic.twitter.com/TbFx8GG2bI — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) June 16, 2018

Mark Lawrenson’s agenda against Pogba is quite something #FRAAUS — Nathan Sykes (@NathanSykes) June 16, 2018

No one will say it, but pogba steps up again 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) June 16, 2018

Paul Pogba saving France's skin. That'll be Graeme Souness sick for a week. — Hayles (@Hayles_101) June 16, 2018

Pogba scores and my timeline is full of, "Well he's been shit for the full game."



No mention of any of the other players who've been far worse and absent though. Standard. — Aidan Stephenson (@MelvinS7ven) June 16, 2018

The people that judge pogba by goals will be pretty quiet today.



They'll be checking how many tackles he made



" That's what a midfielder is supposed to do " — kenna (@kennagq) June 16, 2018

Three days into the World Cup and somehow, it has lived up to the incredible hype that the last few months have brought. More of the same, please.