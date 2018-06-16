WATCH: The Heartwarming Moment as Robbie Fowler Springs a Surprise for Father's Day

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler has surprised an impassioned Reds fan on behalf of NIVEA MEN and Liverpool Football Club, after his daughter nominated him as part of their Father's Day campaign. 

The very special dad in question, Michael, has been a lifelong Liverpool fan, but his daughter put him forward for the award on account of his extraordinary efforts as a father. As part of his reward, Michael received an unexpected visit from the man who scored 148 times in 323 appearances over two spells at Liverpool, to deliver the great news himself.

When the 43-year-old probed Michael's daughter on why she nominated him, she explained: "He's just been really supportive of everything I've done, whether it was crazy things that probably most dads wouldn't support." 

Thanks to NIVEA MEN's partnership with the club, Fowler was able to offer Michael a ticket to any home game of his choosing from the upcoming 2018/19 season. This would also come with Hospitality privileges and a seat in the Legends Lounge, where Fowler will be eagerly anticipating their second meeting. 

LFC Foundation/GettyImages

It is perhaps unsurprising that Michael was so shocked with his gift, considering the results of a recent poll, which revealed that 60% of dads in the UK admitted they didn't expect to receive anything on Father's Day. 

Whatever Michael chooses, whether it be the Merseyside derby or a clash with Manchester United, it would be fair to say that it will take a lot to better this particular gift, for one very special dad on the 17th of June.

