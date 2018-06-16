Wayne Rooney Set to Make His First Appearance for DC United as Soon as Next Month

Wayne Rooney could be set to make his MLS debut for DC United in less than a month's time, with reports that the Washington side are looking at a July 14th target for the Everton man's move.

The 32-year-old attacker has only a year left on his Everton contract, and the Mirror report that he is very close to following a long line of star footballers who decided to spend the twilight of their careers in MLS. Offloading Rooney would also free up resources for Everton to sign transfer targets such as James Maddison.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The Liverpool Echo have reported that Everton are also in pursuit of Abdoulaye Doucoure, and freeing up their wage bill by getting rid of Rooney would help them to secure the French midfielder.

Rooney made his fairytale return to Everton last year after leaving the club to join Manchester United where he enjoyed an illustrious career marked with countless trophies. He eventually became Manchester United's captain and is the club's all-time top scorer with over 200 goals.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Whilst he was at Everton he was deployed as an attacking midfielder at times but he still had a somewhat successful season. He ended the 2017/18 campaign with ten league goals and two assists.

Although his return may be deemed to have been successful on an individual level, Everton had a torrid season as they were unable to adequately replace Romelu Lukaku who was responsible for most of their goals before his move to Manchester United. The Merseyside club finished the season in eighth position after sacking Ronald Koeman and appointing Sam Allardyce as his successor.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Marco Silva is now their manager and his position on Rooney leaving is still unclear as he has refused to explicitly state that Rooney will be departing the club this summer.