Arsenal Fans Speculate on Transfer Activity Following Announcement of New Deal for Granit Xhaka

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

It's been a hectic summer for Arsenal fans, all of whom are keen to see their club make the right moves in the transfer market to ensure the club challenges for a top 4 place next season.

And although the club have made just one signing so far - Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteniner on a free transfer - the Gunners have still been busy, announcing on Friday that midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

But instead of simply being happy to accept the good news, the announcement of Xhaka's new deal has gotten the Arsenal rumour mill spinning, with theories emerging on Twitter that new signings could be soon to follow.

A number of fans pointed out that members of Arsenal's hierarchy must have travelled to Russia to finalise Xhaka's contract, as the midfielder was photographed wearing Swiss national team shorts with his Arsenal shirt.

Arsenal are reportedly close to sealing a deal for Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira, who is currently at the World Cup as part of the Uruguay squad. 

The 22-year-old made his World Cup bow when he appeared as a late substitute in La Celeste's narrow win over Egypt on Friday, making only his fourth appearance for the national side.

Although Xhaka has struggled at times during his first couple of seasons in north London, Gunners fans are confident that the signing of Torreira will unlock the Swiss midfielder's potential and he will grow to play a more influential part in the side's future success.

Xhaka has made 94 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for £35m. 

He has also made 61 appearances for Switzerland since making his international debut in 2011 and has become a key part of Vladimir Petkovic's plans in the national side.

