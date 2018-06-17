Arsenal Poach Key Newcastle Figure & Prepare to Appoint Him as Coach of Youth Teams

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Arsenal have added Newcastle United goalkeeeping coach Chris Terpcou to their backroom staff, with the Australian set to be put in charge of the club's Under-18s and Under-23s.

According to the Chronicle (via the Mag), Terpcou will work alongside fellow former Newcastle coach Andy Woodman, who is already working with the Arsenal's reserves having left Tyneside in 2015.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Chronicle claim that Terpcou was enticed by the prospect of working under new head coach Unai Emery, who is making adjustments to his backroom staff as he prepares for his maiden season in English football.

Arsenal have a number of goalkeepers in their youth setup who the club believe to have potential, including 23-year-old Matt Macey, who made appearances for the Gunners in the Europa League and the League Cup during the 2017/18 campaign.

The club also have Emiliano Martinez, who spent last season on loan at Getafe, as well as the likes of Macedonian stopper Dejan Iliev and Joao Virginia from Portugal. However, Arsenal have also released two young goalkeepers already this summer, with Ryan Huddart and Hugo Keto deemed surplus to requirements by the Gunners hierarchy.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The loss of Terpcou represents something of a blow for Newcastle, with manager Rafael Benitez unlikely to be pleased about losing a member of his backroom staff, albeit not one of the most pivotal ones. 

Former Magpies keeper Steve Harper has been linked with the coaching position vacated by Terpcou, having previously coached the side's reserve goalkeepers before leaving his post to begin a Sporting Director master's degree at Manchester University.

