Barcelona Linked With £79m Summer Swoop for Tottenham Star Christian Eriksen

Barcelona could be about to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen, with reports in Spain linking the Catalan giants with a £79m move for the midfield maestro.

According to Don Balon, Barca are keen to add Eriksen to their ranks after the Dane enjoyed a blistering 2017/18 campaign for Spurs, registering 10 goals and 10 assists on the way to being named in the PFA Team of the Season.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Since making the switch to North London from Ajax in 2013, Eriksen has established himself as not only one of Spurs' most important players but one of the best playmakers in world football, notching 56 goals and 69 assists in his five years at the club.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and the club's hierarchy may look to sign Eriksen as a replacement for the outgoing Andres Iniesta, with the Spain legend joining Japanese side Vissel Kobe having brought his career at the Nou Camp to an end this summer.

However, Spurs are certain to fight tooth and nail to keep the Denmark international at the club as they look to build on their league position of third place in 2017/18. Several key players have already committed their future to the Lilywhites by signing new contracts this summer - most notably star striker Harry Kane, who recently signed a six-year deal reported to have shattered the club's previously set wage cap.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

With the Premier League title and a strong Champions League run in the crosshairs for Mauricio Pochettino next season, the Argentine manager will be desperate to keep hold of Eriksen this summer as the midfielder has become Spurs' main source of creativity in recent seasons.