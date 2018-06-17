Costa Rica returns to the World Cup stage after a 2014 stunning quarterfinal run when it opens Group E play against Serbia in Samara, Russia.

Costa Rica struggled some in its pre-World Cup friendlies, going 2-3-0, with wins coming against non-World Cup sides Northern Ireland and Scotland and losses coming against three sides in Russia: Tunisia, England and Belgium. Led by a veteran nucleus that largely took part in Brazil four years ago, Los Ticos will look to find lightning in a bottle for the second time in a difficult group.

Serbia has returned to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and joins powerhouse Brazil and Switzerland in Group E. After its U-20 national team won the World Cup in 2015, a number of those players have graduated to the senior level to join the veteran likes of Branislav Ivanovic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Nemanja Matic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

