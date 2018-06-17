CSKA Set Price Tag on Juventus, Arsenal & Chelsea Target After Star Performance in World Cup Opener

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to be in the hunt for highly rated CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin this summer - along with Serie A champions Juventus - but all three teams will have to pay a premium fee for the Russian star.

Golovin impressed last season for the Russian club and he has carried that good form into the World Cup, where he stole the show in his country's opening match against Saudi Arabia. The attacking midfielder created three goals before nabbing one for himself with a deliciously weighted free-kick to make it 5-0 for the host nation.

XIN LI/GettyImages

He is undoubtedly Russia's star player and with the spotlight focused on the 22-year-old, he has has attracted a lot of attention from some of the best sides in European football. According to Football.London, that includes Arsenal and Chelsea, but the report reveals that any buying club will need to pay €25m for his services.

Sky Sports Italia reporter Gianluca di Marzio has suggested that Juventus are leading the charge for Golovin, but the player himself says he focusing on his national side for now.

He said: "For now I want to focus on the World Cup and Russia.

"I am honoured and pleased by interest from Juventus, but I want to have a great World Cup."





This may open the door for Arsenal and Chelsea, but Golovin's superb opening display against Saudi Arabia has bumped up his price-tag considerably.

Juventus had previously offered €15m for Golovin according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, but there has been no word over whether they are prepared to increase their bid.

Juventus, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, will be watching Russia's remaining group matches with keen anticipation. If Juventus aren't willing to increase their bid then it could be the perfect opportunity for Arsenal and Chelsea to swoop in.