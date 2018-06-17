Denmark Midfielder William Kvist Sent Home From World Cup After Puncturing Lung Against Peru

Denmark international William Kvist has been forced out of their World Cup squad after he suffered an injury against Peru on Saturday.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who plays his club football with Danish giants Copenhagen, was forced off the pitch late in the first half, eventually being replaced by Ajax veteran Lasse Schöne.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It has since been learned that the extent of Kvist's injuries are as bad as first feared, with Denmark manager Åge Hareide (via EstraBladet) confirming that the midfielder has broken two of his ribs, which has punctured one of his lungs as a result.

Denmark secured a narrow win over Peru on Saturday thanks to a left-footed strike from RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen, surviving late pressure to claim all three points in their opening game.

Manager Hareide would have likely rotated his squad in their next game despite Kvist's injury, with Kasper Dolberg and Jannik Vestergaard currently on the brink of a place in Denmark's starting lineup.

But the Danes will now have to prepare for matches against Australia and France without Kvist among their ranks. Denmark will, however, be confident that they can qualify from their group after Les Blues secured a narrow victory over the Socceroos.

Antoine Griezmann gave France the advantage after he converted a penalty which was controversially awarded, but Mile Jedinak responded with a spot-kick of his own.

Paul Pogba then needed a slice of luck - and the intervention of goal-line technology - to get his name on the scoresheet thanks to a deflection.