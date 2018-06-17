Denmark Midfielder William Kvist Sent Home From World Cup After Puncturing Lung Against Peru

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Denmark international William Kvist has been forced out of their World Cup squad after he suffered an injury against Peru on Saturday.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who plays his club football with Danish giants Copenhagen, was forced off the pitch late in the first half, eventually being replaced by Ajax veteran Lasse Schöne.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It has since been learned that the extent of Kvist's injuries are as bad as first feared, with Denmark manager Åge Hareide (via EstraBladet) confirming that the midfielder has broken two of his ribs, which has punctured one of his lungs as a result.

Denmark secured a narrow win over Peru on Saturday thanks to a left-footed strike from RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen, surviving late pressure to claim all three points in their opening game.

Manager Hareide would have likely rotated his squad in their next game despite Kvist's injury, with Kasper Dolberg and Jannik Vestergaard currently on the brink of a place in Denmark's starting lineup.

But the Danes will now have to prepare for matches against Australia and France without Kvist among their ranks. Denmark will, however, be confident that they can qualify from their group after Les Blues secured a narrow victory over the Socceroos.

Antoine Griezmann gave France the advantage after he converted a penalty which was controversially awarded, but Mile Jedinak responded with a spot-kick of his own. 

Paul Pogba then needed a slice of luck - and the intervention of goal-line technology - to get his name on the scoresheet thanks to a deflection.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)