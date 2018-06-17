Inter & Napoli Target Paris Saint-Germain Attacker as FFP Threat Looms Over French Champions

Following UEFA's investigations into the finances of Paris Saint-Germain, the French club may be forced to sell some of their players in order to raise the money required to appease Financial Fair Play.

Italian outlet Mediaset Premium are reporting that PSG must raise €60m from player sales, and winger Angel Di Maria could be sold as a result.

Both Inter Milan and Napoli are interested in signing Di Maria, who has seen his role in Paris change as a result of the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Di Maria's contract expires in 2019, and he has shown no intentions of renewing his deal, meaning PSG may have no choice but to sell the Argentine.

New Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on Di Maria, having previously worked with the winger at Real Madrid. Di Maria enjoyed arguably the greatest period of his playing career under Ancelotti at the Bernabeu, and could be keen to reunite with his former manager.

However, they face competition from Inter, who have long been interested in Di Maria. Mediaset Premium's report claims that Inter are looking for an influential attacker, and were even close to signing Di Maria last summer.

Inter Milan's director Piero Ausilio reportedly contacted PSG in May of this year, and promised to make an offer for Di Maria if his side qualified for the Champions League. Inter beat Lazio 3-2 in the final game of the season to qualify for the prestigious tournament.

Di Maria made 45 appearances for PSG last season, scoring 21 goals and assisting a further 12. However, with the competition for places in their squad, Di Maria may look to leave the club in search for opportunities.