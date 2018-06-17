Journalist Rates Liverpool's Chances of Signing Long-Term Target After Long Running Saga

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Liverpool's proposed move for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir looks uncertain after the Reds changed their offer after complications during the player's medical. 

The long rumoured deal was set to go through last week for a fee of £53m which Liverpool had agreed and appeared willing to pay. Though after the medical staff found the results of Fekir's medical concerning, Liverpool tried to alter the fee. 

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

Transfer pundit Ian McGarry was quoted speaking about the deal - via the Daily Star - on the transfer window podcast, stating that: "They found something which made Liverpool slightly wary of paying the full fee, which was in excess of €60m. 

“Liverpool offered a compromise agreement - based on the medical results which of course Lyon were made aware of - which included a flat fee plus add-ons should the player play X amount of games, should they achieve certain results. Which is fairly normal in terms of transfers anyway.

“The abnormality in this case was the lowered initial fee. Lyon have rejected that and now Fekir is in a no mans land.

“Liverpool have moved on a bit because they feel if they can't get a fee which they think is economically correct based on the medical, they they would rather go look elsewhere. I think they don't want price themselves out of moves for positions where they really need to strengthen like centre-back and goalkeeper."

McGarry also added: "And possibly a striker as well. I’d say the chances of it being completed this summer are 50/50.”

Aurelien Meunier/GettyImages

Fekir came off the bench for France in their 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday in their opening game of the World Cup. 

