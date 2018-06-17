Ex-USMNT Star Landon Donovan Ripped For Supporting Mexico in World Cup

Landon Donovan has received some criticism for an ad in which he reveals he's rooting for Mexico at the World Cup.

By Scooby Axson
June 17, 2018

United States men's national team great Landon Donovan is taking heat for appearing in an ad in which he reveals he's rooting for Mexico at the World Cup.

Donovan has been appearing in promotions for Wells Fargo, and many, including past U.S. internationals, let him have it via social media, for supporting the USA's bitter on-field rival even after the Americans failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

Donovan is tied for the most goals in U.S. men's national team history and is the all-time assist leader. He came out of retirement earlier this year to play with Club Leon of Liga MX.

In a tweet promoting Wells Fargo, Donovan said "The tournament is here! USA fans, our team may not be in Russia, but our neighbors to the south are," which was met with immediate backlash.

The ad then aired prior to Mexico's World Cup opener against Germany.

Donovan's acts were questioned by former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra and then echoed by Oguchi Onyewu, both of whom teamed with Donovan for years on the national team.

"You grew up in SoCal and owe much of your soccer skill to playing with Mexicans," Donovan said to Bocanegra. "Your father is of Mexican descent. Look around our country, are you happy with how we are treating Mexicans? Open your mind, stand for something & remember where you came from."

That retort wasn't taken well by another of Donovan's former teammates, Mexican-American forward Herculez Gomez.

Donovan has been criticized by others in the U.S. Soccer community, including federation presidential candidate Kyle Martino. 

Donovan has been a vocal supporter of Mexico in the more heated political climate, famously saying, upon his signing with Club Leon, that he "doesn't believe in walls" as a clear reference to President Donald Trump's wish to build a border wall between the two nations.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)