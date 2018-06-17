Liverpool Fans Heap Praise on First Team Star After Impressive Display in World Cup Clash

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Liverpool fans took to social media on Saturday night following Croatia's opening win over Nigeria in the World Cup - all to praise much-maligned defender Dejan Lovren. 

The Liverpool centre-back started and impressed in what was a pretty convincing victory for Croatia, helping his nation to a clean sheet to top Group D after one game. Lovren featured heavily for his club side and despite improved performances as had critics since arriving at Anfield. 

Becoming a cert in Jurgen Klopp's backline and forming a partnership with Virgil van Dijk has helped the 28-year-old defender to be the same on the international stage for Croatia. 


Lovren played 43 times for Liverpool last season and played a key part in their run to the Champions League final where they lost out to Real Madrid in Kiev. 

Though despite seeing him week in, week out, Reds fans were left pleasantly surprised by his confident display and in droves showed support for Lovren, looking forward to see what he can deliver for Liverpool next season. 


Here are some of the positive tweets from Liverpool fans after last night's game..

Lovren and Croatia will aim to replicate their performance again when they come up against Argentina on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod for the second group game in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)