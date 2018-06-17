Nigeria Boss Gernot Rohr Defends His Tactical Choices After Poor Display in Croatia Loss

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has defended the way his side played as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in Group D on Saturday.

A penalty from Luka Modric sealed the victory for the Croatians, after Oghenekaro Etebo scored an unfortunate own goal in the first half.

The Nigerians looked lethargic in their play, but manager Rohr defended his side's organisation and tactics in his post-match press conference.

"I think the organisation was okay," he said, per Goal. "We didn't concede from normal play, we conceded from set-pieces.

"Our system was okay. We cannot play with three when there is only one centre-forward, so we played with four because Croatia had three strikers. What we were missing today was to be more professional on set-pieces. Each game is different, we will see for the next game. We know we can play with three centre-backs but today was not that day."

The Nigeria manager has received criticism from some areas of the country's support for playing John Obi Mikel in an offensive midfield role, rather than him sitting deeper, but this is something that Rohr believes in and was keen to justify after the match.

"We play all the time with Mikel in this role of offensive midfield. It's was going well, we qualified and the team built behind them.

"I know he plays before in defensive midfield, in China he plays offensive and defensive. When we don't have the ball, everyone is defensive. Obi Mikel tried his best, it's not easy when you have to play against Modric and Rakitic when you see the clubs where they play and then the clubs where our players play."

With his side needing 'at least four points to qualify', Rohr believes his side can make it out of Group D if they are 'positive' and 'believe'.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

"We have the youngest team at the World Cup. Let them learn from this match and do better. We saw Iceland they are a strong team and they can do very well, but we know we can also do better."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)