Report Claims Tottenham Have Made Bid for Brazilian Defender in Surprise Summer Move

By 90Min
June 17, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi, and have reportedly made the Brazilian an offer ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign. 

Toloi, who moved from Sao Paulo to Atalanta in 2015, impressed in Serie A last season, having contributed three goals and four assists in his 39 games for the club. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

The 6ft 3in central defender has played in the middle of a three-man defence for Atalanta and his ability with the ball at his feet is a particularly attractive part of his game as Mauricio Pochettino looks to replace Toby Alderweireld - who will likely leave White Hart Lane this summer.


Alderweireld could not agree a new contract at Tottenham meaning his future is up for question. He still has two years left on his contract at Spurs, but knowing chairman Daniel Levy's nature the Belgian will likely move this summer in order to generate the most money from his sale.

Spurs have been linked with a host of central defenders to replace Alderweireld this summer, with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Issa Diop and Alfie Mawson all touted with a move to north London. 


But now Sport Mediaset have added Rafael Toloi to that list, reporting that Tottenham have already made an offer for the Brazilian. 

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Toloi, however, is no stranger to Premier League interest. The 27-year-old has already generated interest from a number of Premier League clubs in the past, including Watford, Crystal Palace and Wolves who will all be competing with Tottenham for his signature. 

